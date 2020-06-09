Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 152.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

