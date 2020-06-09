Phunware (PHUN) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is one of 78 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Phunware to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Phunware has a beta of 16.05, meaning that its share price is 1,505% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phunware and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -80.97% -266.76% -44.72% Phunware Competitors -15.68% -2,206.00% -4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phunware and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phunware Competitors 772 2896 4023 204 2.46

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Phunware’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million -$12.87 million -3.46 Phunware Competitors $1.22 billion -$53.42 million -15.48

Phunware’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phunware competitors beat Phunware on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

