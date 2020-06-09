PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

News headlines about PG&E (NYSE:PCG) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PG&E earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

