Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 5,712,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

