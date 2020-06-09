Perseus Mining Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

