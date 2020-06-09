Perseus Mining Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TSE:PRU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

