Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.



Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

