Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Park City Group worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 402,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCYG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 1.62. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCYG. Loop Capital lowered shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

