Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 58,816 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $105,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,790. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.