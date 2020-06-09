Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 237,717 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $36,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Loews by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several research firms recently commented on L. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

