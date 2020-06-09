Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 130,820 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Principal Financial Group worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

