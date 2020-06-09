Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $39.53 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,814,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Huntington Bancshares worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 434,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

