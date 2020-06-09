Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.27% of Palo Alto Networks worth $44,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.93.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

