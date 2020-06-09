Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $127,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

NYSE PKG traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,933. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

