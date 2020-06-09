OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 557,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

