Oppenheimer Weighs in on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26).

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.20 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.