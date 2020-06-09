Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by B

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,089,636. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.