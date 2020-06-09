Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Realty Income worth $129,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

O traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,145. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.