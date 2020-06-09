Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $157,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

