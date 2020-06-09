Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 419,489 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Crown worth $181,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $8,251,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,908. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

