Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,694 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $128,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

GIS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

