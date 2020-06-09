Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 152,994 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 152,994 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of T-Mobile Us worth $199,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.16. 52,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $105.11.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

