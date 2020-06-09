Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,435,353 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,435,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Kinder Morgan worth $134,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $39,000. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $4,807,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $244,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 184,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

