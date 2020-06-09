Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 134,648 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,062,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $159,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

NYSE:PRU traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

