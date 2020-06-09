Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803,395 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $177,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

DRE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 12,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,322. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

