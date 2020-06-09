Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,616 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $170,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.18. 64,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,494. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.