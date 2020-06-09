Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,539 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of NVR worth $138,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,482.00.

NVR stock traded down $57.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,467.22. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,063.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,432.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $47.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.