Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 342,044 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,066,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342,044 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $136,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 839,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.08. 212,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,144 shares of company stock worth $16,756,645 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

