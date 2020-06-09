Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,518 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $135,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,416. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

