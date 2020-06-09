Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,679 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of Camden Property Trust worth $133,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.02. 1,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

