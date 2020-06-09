Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $181.98 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,805 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Alliant Energy worth $181,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 12,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.