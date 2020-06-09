Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $151.75 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,224,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,000,138 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $151,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. 56,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,398. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Standpoint Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.61.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

