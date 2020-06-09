Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $139.89 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $139,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 141,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 834,679 shares of company stock worth $86,599,382. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, reaching $132.60. 98,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

