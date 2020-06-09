Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $132.56 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $132,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $221.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.41 and a 200-day moving average of $189.54. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

