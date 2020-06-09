Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Stag Industrial worth $158,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $35,934,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after acquiring an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 128,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,988. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

