Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $179,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 63.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $133.06. 349,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,349. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

