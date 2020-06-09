Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156,516 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of TransDigm Group worth $148,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 648,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.31.

TDG traded down $20.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.34. 80,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,833. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.17 and a 200 day moving average of $489.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.