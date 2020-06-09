Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,171,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Best Buy worth $123,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,427. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,098 shares of company stock worth $28,256,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

