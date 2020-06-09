Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of CyrusOne worth $198,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,257,892. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. 5,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,955. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -248.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

