Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 780,831 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,831 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $157,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. 648,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

