Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 420,134 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Splunk worth $171,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 119,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $192.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,818 shares of company stock worth $14,690,467 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

