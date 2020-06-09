Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,200,358 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,358 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $150,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after buying an additional 205,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 59,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,467. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

