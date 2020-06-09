Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,569 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.17% of CF Industries worth $125,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $72,347,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 121,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

