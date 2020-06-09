Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,036,918 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,458,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Invitation Homes worth $202,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 266,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

