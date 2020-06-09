Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 684.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.32% of Nutanix worth $40,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $139,353.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at $590,236.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 over the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 313,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

