Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NAK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at B

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at B in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NAK has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 25,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,348. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,314,510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 335,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

