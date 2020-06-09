North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$553.06 million for the quarter.

TSE:NWC opened at C$26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.03. North West has a 1-year low of C$16.06 and a 1-year high of C$31.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of North West from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

