NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.05.
NMI stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.91. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $17,197,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $5,027,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
