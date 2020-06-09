NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.05.

NMI stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.91. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $17,197,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $5,027,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

