NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Analysts at B

Analysts at B initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,366,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,605,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.23. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,870,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 151,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

