Newmont Goldcorp Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $55.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,803 shares of company stock worth $6,598,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

