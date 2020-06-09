Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEPT opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neptune Wellness Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

